Reese Witherspoon has sold her spectacular estate in Nashville, and pictures show a historic showplace that's been renovated to include all of the latest amenities without losing its classic appeal.

Witherspoon and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth, sold their 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 8,399-square-foot Southern manor home in a historic and high-dollar area of Nashville for $7.35 million dollars in a deal that closed on Oct. 4, according to Dirt.com. That price breaks down to $841 per square foot and a monthly payment of $46,007.

That's significantly more than the couple paid for the property when they purchased it in July of 2018 for $3.76 million. According to the listing for the spectacular estate, there have been nearly a million dollars' worth of recent renovations done to the kitchen, master suite and grounds.

Built in 1937, the soaring manor home sits on 1.23 acres in the old money Belle Meade area of Nashville. A long entryway leads to a sweeping staircase, while a formal living room and a less formal sitting room offer a mix of splendor and coziness.

The chef's-grade kitchen boasts all of the latest appliances and high-end finishes, and there's plenty of countertop space, as well as multiple seating options. A cozy banquette and table occupy one eating space, while a 4-stool bar countertop is arranged nearby. There's also a full formal dining room with a chandelier.

The updated master suite is large enough to have a separate sitting area, as well as an attached master bathroom with separate vanities, a soaking tub and shower.

The other bedrooms are also well-appointed, and the luxurious residence also includes a media room, an office, a screened sun porch and more. The flooring is a mix of beautiful hardwoods and stone throughout the residence, and oversized windows in nearly every room offer unrestricted views of the grounds of the estate.

The exterior is just as eye-catching, with perfectly sculpted landscaping, stone retaining walls and walkways, a grilling area, a firepit and a pool.

Witherspoon and Toth still reside in the Nashville area in an $18 million estate, according to Dirt.com. Real estate has been good to Witherspoon; over the course of the past few years, she has sold a magazine-worthy Malibu farmhouse and a stunning estate in the Los Angeles area, all at considerable profit.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Reese Witherspoon's historic former Nashville home, and keep scrolling to see inside her other homes.

