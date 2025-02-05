Remembering Toby Keith One Year After His Death: ‘I Was So Lucky to Know You’
Toby Keith has been gone for a year now, but his legacy lives on, according to his friend and publicist, Elaine Schock.
In written statement to Taste of Country, Schock looked back on her years working with the country superstar, reflecting on how his impact continues, even after his death.
Keith died on Feb. 5, 2024, after a years-long battle with stomach cancer, and Schock tells us, "I miss Toby Keith every day."
She says her client and friend was "immensely talented, and listening to his music never gets old," adding that his music "will live on for generations. It will be a wonderful discovery for children not even born yet."
Apart from Keith's obvious musical legacy, Schock points to his charitable work with his OK Kids Korral — which helps families with children who are fighting cancer — and his staunch support of the U.S. military as evidence of his "good heart."
Keith's team is continuing that work in his absence, Schock shares.
"He was a force to be reckoned with, but we are determined ... sure, there is a void where Toby stood, but his legacy continues."
Schock saw Keith for the last time at what turned out to be the final performance of his life, which took place in Las Vegas on Dec. 14, 2023.
"He nailed it and he knew it," Schock says. "I told him it was so good, I was shaking. He smiled because it was the truth."
"Toby held court in his dressing room after the shows, talking to all the friends and telling stories. It was a great evening. Toby wanted to tour again. More than anything, we all wanted that, too."
The Country Music Hall of Fame inducted Keith posthumously during a ceremony in October of 2024. Though it's been a year since his passing, Schock says it's still fresh in her mind.
"He’s gone a year now and it doesn’t seem like a different day. I don’t miss him less," she states.
"There are things you don’t get over, but you move on through and take your memories with you. Thank you, Toby, for everything you’ve given me. I was so lucky to know you."
In Memoriam: Country Stars Who Died in 2024
Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak
Toby Keith Dies: Jason Aldean, Luke Combs + More Stars React
Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak
Toby Keith's 25 Best Songs Prove He's a Country Icon
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
13 Toby Keith Facts You Probably Never Knew
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
22 Photos of Toby Keith Young
Gallery Credit: Evan Paul
Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.