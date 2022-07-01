Taylor Swift Reportedly Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift may be donning a white dress and walking down the aisle soon. According to a report from the Sun, the country-turned-pop superstar and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn are secretly engaged.

“Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy and very, very in love," a source close to Alwyn tells the tabloid. "They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too."

"Taylor has a beautiful ring but she only wears it when she’s at home — i.e., behind closed doors. Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement," the source adds.

Fans looking for confirmation from either of their social media handles won't find it. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find any photos of the two together, or even a hint that they know each other at all. One might think they were perfect strangers if not for the paparazzi photos splattered across the internet.

The couple have kept their love very private since the start of their relationship in 2017. Given Swift's past, very public relationships — and the breakup songs that followed — it's no surprise they want to hold this one close to the chest.

"If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins....I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say," Alwyn told the Wall Street Journal when asked about the rumors of their engagement in April of 2022.

However, rumors of the pair's engagement have heated up repeatedly over the course of their five-year relationship. The rumor mill was smoking after Swift wore a ring with a very large diamond on her left ring finger in her Miss Americana documentary on Netflix in January of 2020.

As far as the actual ceremony goes, no details have been confirmed.

"They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible," the Sun's source claims. "This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them."

While it may not be the nuptial news we're looking for, Swift did confirm that she has worked with Alwyn professionally. The actor wrote two songs for her Folklore album and three for its follow up, Evermore. using the pseudonym William Bowery.