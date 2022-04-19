Back in January, country music trio Restless Road appeared on ABC’s The Bachelor to perform a love song called “Growing Old With You” that they had kept in their back pocket for a while. As a group, they knew they loved it, but would the fans?

And the answer was a definite yes.

“We put ‘Growing Old With You’ out about a week or two before we played The Bachelor, and already our fans were really reacting to the song and doing a lot of cool stuff on Instagram and TikTok with it,” Restless Road’s Colton Pack tells Taste of Country of the song, which quickly accumulated more than 25,000-and-counting user-generated content videos featuring real-life love stories. “And then, after The Bachelor, things just really started happening with the song. It’s really been busting the door down for us.”

Today, the song is the group’s first official radio single, while also being a fan favorite in the setlist of the band’s first-ever headlining tour.

“People are using it in their weddings and for first dances, and we actually just played it at someone's wedding as their first dance, so that was a really fun experience,” says Restless Road’s Zach Beeken of the song co-written by Jordan Reynolds, Jordan Minton and Lady A’s Charles Kelley. “Me and Garrett had never been to a wedding as an adult.”

Wait…what?

“Yeah, that’s totally true,” Restless Road’s Garrett Nichols says with a laugh. “Hopefully there'll be a few more of those experiences this year. We've just been blown away by the response now that we are playing it out.”

Indeed, fans can catch the song in all its live glory on Restless Road’s Bar Friends Tour, which will start back up in Minneapolis on May 5 and run through the end of May alongside openers Kat & Alex.