5 New Country Music Tours Announced This Week (Oct. 21-27, 2023)
The reigning Entertainer of the Year just announced his tour plans for next year, while one of the most anticipated tours of 2024 got a bit bigger.
Actually, Cody Johnson more than doubled his Leather Tour. There's no slowing down for the traditional hitmaker, but if you're not yet convinced, you should see the sterling list of opening acts that will join him.
Related: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2023 + 2024, Full List
Newcomers Restless Road also announced a headlining tour, while Kelly Clarkson and the Eagles added dates to their tours. Scroll down for all the new dates — this list will be updated should anyone else announced a tour before the end of the day.
Cody Johnson's the Leather Tour (More Dates Added):
Notes: Justin Moore, Chris Janson, Dillon Carmichael and Drake Milligan opening.
Tickets: Tickets for new songs go on sale Nov. 3.
Jan. 19 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Jan. 20 -- Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Jan. 26 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena
Jan. 27 -- Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena
Feb. 2 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Feb. 9 -- Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena
Feb. 10 -- N. Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Feb. 16 -- Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena
Feb. 17 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
*March 15 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
March 16 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena @ BJCC
*March 22 -- Worchester, Mass. @ DCU Center
*March 23 -- Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
*Apr. 12 -- Lexington, Ky. @ RUPP Arena
*Apr. 13 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum
*Apr. 20 -- Georgetown, Texas @ Two Step Inn Festival
*Apr. 25 -- Boise, Ida. @ ExtraMile Arena
*Apr. 26 -- Spokane, Wa. @ Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
*Apr. 27 -- Tacoma, Wa. @ Tacoma Dome
*May 2 -- Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ The Scotiabank Saddledome
*May 4 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Ent. & Sport Complex
*May 17 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
*May 18 -- Fargo, N.D. @ FARGODOME
*May 31 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
June 1 -- Panama City Beach, Fla. @ Gulf Coast Jam
June 14 -- N. Lawrence, Ohio @ The Country Fest
July 11 -- Ft. Loramie, Ohio @ Country Concert @ Hickory Hills Lakes
*Aug. 17 -- Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheater
*New shows
Chris Stapleton's 2024 All-American Road Show Tour:
Notes: Opening acts will vary throughout the tour.
Tickets: Tickets go on sale Nov. 3.
March 2 — San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
Apr. 3 — Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Canada Life Centre
Apr. 4 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
Apr. 6 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium
May 9 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
May 22 — Rapid City, S.D. @ The Monument
May 31 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
June 6 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 7 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 12 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
June 26 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
July 11 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 12 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 18 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
July 19 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
July 25 — Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
July 26 — Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater
July 27 — Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park
Aug. 1 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 2 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 9 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 21 — Birmingham, Ala. @ The Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Aug. 22 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
The Eagles' Long Goodbye Tour (Added Dates):
Notes: Find dates for the full tour HERE.
Tickets: Tickets for the six new shows go on sale Nov. 3.
Kelly Clarkson's Chemistry Las Vegas Residency (New Dates Added):
Notes: The residency at the Bakkt Theater in Las Vegas started in July.
Tickets: Tickets went on sale Oct. 27.
Restless Road's Last Rodeo Tour:
Notes: Erin Kinsey opening.
Tickets: Tickets went on sale Oct. 27.