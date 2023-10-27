The reigning Entertainer of the Year just announced his tour plans for next year, while one of the most anticipated tours of 2024 got a bit bigger.

Actually, Cody Johnson more than doubled his Leather Tour. There's no slowing down for the traditional hitmaker, but if you're not yet convinced, you should see the sterling list of opening acts that will join him.

Newcomers Restless Road also announced a headlining tour, while Kelly Clarkson and the Eagles added dates to their tours. Scroll down for all the new dates — this list will be updated should anyone else announced a tour before the end of the day.

Notes: Justin Moore, Chris Janson, Dillon Carmichael and Drake Milligan opening.

Tickets: Tickets for new songs go on sale Nov. 3.

Jan. 19 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Jan. 20 -- Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Jan. 26 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena

Jan. 27 -- Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena

Feb. 2 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 9 -- Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

Feb. 10 -- N. Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Feb. 16 -- Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena

Feb. 17 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

*March 15 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 16 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena @ BJCC

*March 22 -- Worchester, Mass. @ DCU Center

*March 23 -- Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

*Apr. 12 -- Lexington, Ky. @ RUPP Arena

*Apr. 13 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum

*Apr. 20 -- Georgetown, Texas @ Two Step Inn Festival

*Apr. 25 -- Boise, Ida. @ ExtraMile Arena

*Apr. 26 -- Spokane, Wa. @ Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

*Apr. 27 -- Tacoma, Wa. @ Tacoma Dome

*May 2 -- Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ The Scotiabank Saddledome

*May 4 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Ent. & Sport Complex

*May 17 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

*May 18 -- Fargo, N.D. @ FARGODOME

*May 31 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

June 1 -- Panama City Beach, Fla. @ Gulf Coast Jam

June 14 -- N. Lawrence, Ohio @ The Country Fest

July 11 -- Ft. Loramie, Ohio @ Country Concert @ Hickory Hills Lakes

*Aug. 17 -- Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheater

*New shows

Notes: Opening acts will vary throughout the tour.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Nov. 3.

March 2 — San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

Apr. 3 — Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Canada Life Centre

Apr. 4 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Apr. 6 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 9 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 22 — Rapid City, S.D. @ The Monument

May 31 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 6 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 7 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 12 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

June 26 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

July 11 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 12 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 18 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

July 19 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

July 25 — Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

July 26 — Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater

July 27 — Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Aug. 1 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 2 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 9 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 21 — Birmingham, Ala. @ The Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Aug. 22 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Notes: Find dates for the full tour HERE.

Tickets: Tickets for the six new shows go on sale Nov. 3.

Kelly Clarkson's Chemistry Las Vegas Residency (New Dates Added):

Notes: The residency at the Bakkt Theater in Las Vegas started in July.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale Oct. 27.

Restless Road's Last Rodeo Tour:

Notes: Erin Kinsey opening.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale Oct. 27.