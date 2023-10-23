With dates quickly selling out for his 2024 The Leather Tour, Cody Johnson has extended the trek by 15 shows.

Johnson's tour plans for next year started out pretty modest: His original tour announcement included only 13 dates. But now, he's more than doubling that number, adding arena stops and one festival appearance to the list of cities he was already planning to hit.

The newly-announced string of shows even include two stops in Canada.

As originally announced, a robust lineup of openers will join Johnson on tour in 2024. Chris Janson, Justin Moore, Dillon Carmichael and Drake Milligan will divvy up the dates, including those that were just announced.

The Leather Tour is named for Johnson's upcoming new album, which is due out on Nov. 3. Fans will already have had a couple of months to get to know its songs by the time that the tour starts in mid-January.

Tickets for the newly-announced dates will go on sale Friday, Nov. 3. The 13 originally-announced shows are on sale now to the general public. For a full list of The Leather Tour dates, visit Johnson's website.

Cody Johnson's 2024 Leather Tour Extension Dates:

March 15 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 22 -- Worchester, Mass. @ DCU Center

March 23 -- Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

Apr. 12 -- Lexington, Ky. @ RUPP Arena

Apr. 13 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum

Apr. 20 -- Georgetown, Texas @ Two Step Inn Festival

Apr. 25 -- Boise, Ida. @ ExtraMile Arena

Apr. 26 -- Spokane, Wa. @ Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

Apr. 27 -- Tacoma, Wa. @ Tacoma Dome

May 2 -- Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ The Scotiabank Saddledome

May 4 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Ent. & Sport Complex

May 17 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

May 18 -- Fargo, N.D. @ FARGODOME

May 31 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Aug. 17 -- Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheater