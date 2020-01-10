Country music hitmaker Rhett Akins and his wife, Sonya, have revealed that they're expecting a baby boy in March.

The famed Nashville songwriter shared the news on Wednesday night (Jan. 8) at a No. 1 party for Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell's recent duet, "What Happens in a Small Town," on which he's a co-writer. Akins is singer Thomas Rhett's father, and Rhett is expecting his third daughter in February, prompting Akins to joke that Rhett is getting a new baby and a new sibling within weeks of each other.

Sonya Akins first shared the news via Instagram in September, posting pictures and a video of a gender reveal that involved skeet shooting and didn't quite come off as smoothly as they might have hoped.

"We are so excited to share that we will be adding a sweet bundle of joy to our lives next year!!" Sonya wrote to accompany her post. "Swipe to see our gender reveal (It didn't go as planned) but it was still perfect to us!! We cannot wait to meet baby Akins!!!"

Akins married Rhett's mother, Paige Braswell, in 1989, but the couple divorced when Rhett was a child. Akins landed a No. 3 hit in 1995 with "That Ain't My Truck," and followed it up with a No. 1 hit, "Don't Get Me Started," in 1996, and he has since reinvented himself as one of the top songwriters in Nashville. He's written a long string of hits for artists including Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Lee Brice, Luke Bryan, Dustin Lynch and many more.

Akins married the former Sonya Mansfield in September of 2017 in an outdoor wedding at which Thomas Rhett — whose full name is Thomas Rhett Akins, Jr. — served as a groomsman, while his daughter, Willa Gray, was the flower girl.

Thomas Rhett Fans Will Love Riley Green