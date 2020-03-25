Rhett Akins, Wife Sonya Welcome Baby Boy

Rhett Akins and his wife, Sonya, have welcomed a baby boy! The couple turned to social media to announce that their first child, son Brody James Akins, was born on March 13.

Sonya shared the joyous news via Instagram, writing, "Friday the 13th is a pretty magical day ... He is perfect in every way!!!!"

"My heart is about to explode!! I am so in love with our sweet baby boy!!" she states.. "Thank you lord for the precious gift that you have given our family!!"

Brody James Akins arrived at 7:49PM on March 13. He weighed 7.2 pounds and measured 19 inches at the time of his birth.

Akins shared that his wife was expecting in January at a No. 1 party for Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell's duet, "What Happens in a Small Town," which he co-wrote. Akins is Thomas Rhett's father, and Rhett welcomed his third daughter, Lennon Love Akins, in February. That timing prompted Akins to joke that Rhett would be getting a new baby and a new sibling within weeks of each other.

Akins married Rhett's mother, Paige Braswell, in 1989. The couple divorced when Rhett was young. Akins scored a No. 3 hit in 1995 with "That Ain't My Truck," and followed it up with a No. 1 hit, "Don't Get Me Started," in 1996. He has since become one of the top songwriters in Nashville, writing a long string of hits for artists including Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Lee Brice, Luke Bryan, Dustin Lynch and many more.

Akins married the former Sonya Mansfield in September of 2017 in an outdoor wedding at which Thomas Rhett — whose full name is Thomas Rhett Akins, Jr. — served as a groomsman. His oldest daughter, Willa Gray, was the flower girl.