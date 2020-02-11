Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, welcomed their third child — a baby girl they've named Lennon Love Akins — on Feb. 10.

"Her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face," Akins writes in a post announcing their third daughter's arrival that also includes several sweet family pictures.

Baby Lennon was born Monday morning at 8:30AM weighing 9 lbs., 2 oz., and photos indicate her big sisters are taking well to their new roles:

"Lots of dark hair and blue eyes," Mom adds. "We could not be more in love." Baby Lennon has a full head of dark hair and is a perfect mix of her country star dad and her mother.

"My wife is just incredible and was a champion through the whole birth," Rhett writes in his own post to Instagram. "The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family."

"Y’all pray for us as we switch from man to man defense to zone," he jokes.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins married in October of 2012, and they welcomed their first daughter, Willa Gray, in May of 2017, after undergoing a year-long process to adopt her from Uganda. They welcomed their second daughter, Ada James, in August of that same year. She was the couple's first biological child.

They revealed that they were expecting again in dual posts to social media on July 23, 2019.

"Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!!" Rhett wrote, while his wife posted, "We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year."

"Despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock ... we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl!" she added.

Akins revealed that it had been difficult to keep her pregnancy secret, since she'd been showing since she was just seven weeks along. She added that she had been experiencing serious morning sickness already at that stage of her pregnancy.

The couple's older daughters were already excited about the prospect of another sister. Willa Gray had been praying for the baby every night, and Ada James liked to touch her mother's belly and talk to the baby.

Rhett is triumphing in his professional life, as well as his private life. Released in 2019, his most recent album, Center Point Road, has scored two No. 1 hits with "Look What God Gave Her" and "Remember You Young," and the third single from the album, a duet with Jon Pardi titled "Beer Can't Fix," is currently at country radio.

Rhett's also about to become a big brother again. His father, country singer and famed songwriter Rhett Akins, is expecting a son with his wife, Sonya, in March.

