WWE legend Ric Flair’s stepson, Sebastian Kidder, died over the weekend, and the wrestler says the pain feels all too familiar.

The 24-year-old musician died by suicide on Saturday (Oct. 26), according to TMZ. He had just released a new album in June and shared quite a bit of excitement over the response on social media.

Flair’s response came on Sunday night, and he admits it took him hours to find the right words.

"I know the pain of your loss will be with you the rest of your life," he says, speaking to Sebastians parents, Wendy and Paul. "I still every day of my life think about Reid as you will continue to think about Sebastian."

Ric Flair’s 25-year-old son Reid died of a drug overdose in 2013.

He and Wendy Barlow split up last month after six years of marriage.

Sebastian Kidder died from a gunshot wound at his family’s home in Georgia.

Flair’s message is mostly aimed at Wendy and Paul. He encourages them not to blame themselves, "as I blamed myself for making Reid my best friend instead of being a good parent."

"Sometimes we get so close to our kids, we forget that they need us in so many different ways," he says.

The 75-year-old wrestling legend and Barlow were together for 13 years, so he was a big part of Sebastian’s life. In a post to X (Twitter), he reflected on their time together and shared gratitude for how he helped his mother get Flair through a major health crisis.

"I’m so sorry! Wendy, please stay strong & don’t let anything deter you from all your successful endeavors you have in place in the future," he says in closing.

Kidder's mother confirmed the death to TMZ, saying, "I am devastated and shocked. This is an epidemic with our young men. And mental health."