Riley Green was performing at Chicago's Windy City Smokeout over the weekend (July 13) when a really unexpected object came flying at his head.

The Country Wire shared the photo of the hilarious moment on Instagram.

The picture shows Green onstage in a vintage George Strait T-shirt and a throwback Chicago Bulls hat — for the occasion — and he's holding up ... a nipple cover?

The "There Was This Girl" singer bravely picked up the jelly nipple shield and held it up for the crowd to see, with a perplexed look on his face.

Green — who swears he's single — is country music's it boy right now, so it's not surprising that women are almost literally throwing themselves at him (despite the cover of the object, it's not human flesh).

He handled the moment like a pro, and with humor:

The comments on the post are just as hilarious as Green's face while holding up the nipple cover.

One fan writes, "OMG seriously come on ladies have a little pride in yourself!!"

Another leans into the immaturity of the item thrown, saying, "Just flash like decent concert-goers do."

One fan had to take it to the next level by bringing Green's mama into the picture: "His face of confusion is killing me though. I wonder what his mama thinks of this one."

It's not clear what Green's mama thinks about this one, but we can assume his daddy is proud based off what Ella Langley said about Mr. Green's pickup lines.

