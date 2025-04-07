He's not mad, he's just disappointed.

Riley Green was playing a show in Toronto, Canada last Friday (April 4), when a fight broke out between audience members in the middle of his set. He immediately shut it down — and stayed cool, calm and collected the whole time.

Fan-filmed video of the moment shows Green pausing his show to single out the offending parties.

"Hey fellas. Hey, hey," he says at the beginning of the clip, pointing into the crowd. "Is it that important?"

Maybe it was just the mustache he's been rocking lately, but Green sure seemed to have his "stern dad" voice on as he handled the situation. He never lost his temper or control of the room, but at the same time, he wasn't budging on his rules.

If you want to fight at Riley Green's show, you'd better do it in the parking lot.

"If y'all wanna fight ... go out here and do it," the singer continued, pointing toward the door.

He kept gesturing toward the exit, waiting until — presumably — the two fighting fans had been escorted outside the venue by security.

"They're gonna beat the s--t out of each other out back, but I got a couple more songs first," Green went on to say, completely unruffled as he began playing his guitar once again.

Read More: See the Setlist From Riley Green's Damn Country Music Tour

The singer's Toronto show was part of his Damn Country Music Tour, a trek that is scheduled to continue into August. Ella Langley is a special guest on all dates of his tour, and the pair have been singing both their duets — "You Look Like You Love Me" and "Don't Mind if I Do" — back to back during the shows.

The tour features songs off Green's latest album, also called Don't Mind if I Do, which he released last October.