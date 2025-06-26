Riley Green wants to be sure that each and every artist on his Damn Country Music Tour is treated with the utmost respect, so he does something very special for all of them at tour stops along the way.

At the end of his set each night, the "Worst Way" singer calls all of his openers — Ella Langley, Lauren Watkins and Preston Cooper — back to the stage to sing one last song with him, all together.

When the Damn Country Music Tour stopped at First Bank Amphitheatre, in Franklin, Tenn. on June 19, Watkins shared this ritual with Country Now.

"The Damn Country Music Tour has been such a blast so far, and I’m so grateful that Riley lets me come out every night to sing 'Dixieland Delight' with him and the other openers," she explained.

This is such a classy move for the headliner to not only bring one opener, but all of them together, so they get to play for any stragglers who might not have been there to see them earlier in the night. It's bigger exposure that up-and-coming acts really appreciate.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTj3EGueh/

Green's Damn Country Music Tour was supposed to end with summer, but was recently extended to include dates through November, showing how popular Green is right now — fans can't get enough of him!

PICTURES: See Inside Riley Green's Luxurious Nashville Home Riley Green is selling his stunningly well-appointed home in Nashville, and pictures show a luxurious property chock-full of the highest-end amenities. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker