A Missouri man who went missing after visiting Luke's 32 Bridge (named after Luke Bryan) in Nashville has turned up on a second video captured Friday night (March 8).

When put together, the two videos tell a different story together than the first video did alone.

Riley Strain was reported missing on March 9 after his friends failed to re-connect with him following their night out in Nashville.

The 22-year-old University of Missouri student was reportedly asked to leave 32 Bridge.

Police have used helicopters, drones and boats to search an area along the Cumberland River.

What Happened to Riley Strain?

The first video shared by Metro Police finds Strain walking east across the intersection of 1st Ave. N and Gay St. He seems startled by a van driving through the intersection, but once it passes he walks across the street, possibly engaging with another group of walkers before walking in a circle and continuing the same direction.

The second video was captured just a few minutes prior. Fox 17 was first to share video taken by Downtown Smoke and Vape Shop. Strain is seen running east on Church St. when he trips and falls near a cement-encased traffic pole.

He's very slow to get up from that fall, and when the video switches to a second camera angle, he's seen holding his head. That's just before he enters the intersection at 1st and Gay; the closed road signs can be spotted at the very end of this second video.

Strain's fall led to an abrupt change in his pace as he walked east. The new video also shows where he came from and serves as indication that he may have been lost.

Luke's 32 Bridge is on Broadway and 3rd Ave., meaning Strain likely walked north along 3rd Ave before turning right on Church. His hotel was the Tempo by Hilton, on 8th and Commerce. That's west of downtown Nashville (about six blocks from 32 Bridge).

Talking to WKRN-TV, Strain's father Chris says the family felt he may have been confused after exiting 32 Bridge. His group of fraternity brothers had been to several bars.

Billboards are up around Nashville seeking information about Strain's whereabouts. He was in town for a private event, at one time described as a fraternity conference.

Anyone with information can call 615-862-8600.

