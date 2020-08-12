Rodney Atkins and his wife, Rose Falcon, are selling their lavish home outside of Nashville, and pictures show a house that's fit for a top country music hitmaker.

Atkins and Falcon lived together in an exclusive gated neighborhood called Valhalla in Brentwood, an affluent Nashville suburb that is home to a number of country music stars.

They're asking $1,395,000 for their 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 5,385-square-foot house, which sits on 5.3 lush acres, providing eye-popping panoramic views of the hills of Brentwood.

Amenities include a two-story foyer, a spacious great room with trayed ceilings, an eat-in kitchen with a granite island and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house. A luxurious owner's suite is one of the highlights of the main floor, featuring a jacuzzi and a separate shower, as well as double vanities.

The exterior of the home features beautiful brick as a main architectural element, with brick walkways and porches flanked by iron railings. A sweeping brick stairway leads up to the front entrance, which is highlighted by tall, arched wooden doors. Oversized windows provide plenty of natural light throughout the house, which also includes a formal dining room, four total fireplaces, a three-car garage and more top-flight amenities. The second-story deck includes its own outdoor fireplace and features spectacular views, while the fenced grounds are meticulously landscaped.

Richard Bryan of Fridrich & Clark holds the listing on the property, which is currently available for showings. For more information, consult the official listing. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Rodney Atkins' Brentwood estate.

See Inside Rodney Atkins' $1.4 Million Brentwood Mansion:

