Rodney Atkins' son Eli is all grown up and living a full-circle moment that will melt country fans' hearts.

Atkins' song "Watching You" was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard U.S. Hot Country Songs chart after its fall 2006 release. The subject is the star's little boy, but he's not so little anymore.

Now, Eli and Dad are singing the song together.

Atkins shared a clip on Instagram of his son performing "Watching You" with him on stage live in Nashville. He's a lot bigger these days.

You'll remember Eli from the original "Watching You" video:

Not only did he just perform it the song live with dad, it went over so well with fans that Atkins has announced that he and his son are actually getting into the studio to record "Watching You 2.0."

As you can imagine, fans are in the comments elated that this is happening.

"This used to be me and my son's favorite song when it first came on the radio. He's 19 now and I still call him Roo. Short for 'my bucaroo.' And he answers to it every time without giving it a second thought," one fan writes.

"Yay 2.0!!! Just when you thought 1.0 had all the heart in it, you found a way to double it! So excited for both of you, what a fun family venture," another person says.

"Watching You 2.0" will be out this month, on May 23.

This is something quite magical to see, country music fan or not: The payoff to a song that was written two decades ago about a boy who wants to grow up and be just like his daddy, is a song with him singing it with his daddy, all grown up.

