Rodney Atkins and his wife, Rose Falcon, have sold their lavish home in a high-dollar suburb of Nashville after just under eight months on the market. Online property sites show the couple received $1,250,000 for their luxurious mansion, and pictures show it's well worth that price.

Atkins and Falcon initially asked $1,395,000 for their 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 5,385-square-foot house, which sits on 5.3 lush acres in Brentwood, Tenn., an affluent Nashville suburb that is home to a number of Nashville music business movers and shakers. The sale of the house closed on March 31, 2021.

The home's exceptional features include a two-story foyer, an enormous great room with trayed ceilings, an eat-in kitchen with a granite island and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the residence. A sumptuous owner's suite is one of the highlights of the main floor, featuring a jacuzzi, a separate shower and double vanities.

The exterior of the luxury property features beautiful brick as a principal architectural element, with brick walkways and porches flanked by iron railings. A sweeping brick stairway leads up to the front entrance, highlighted by tall, arched wooden doors.

Oversized windows allow natural light throughout the house, which also boasts a formal dining room, a total of four fireplaces, a three-car garage and more. The second-story deck includes its own outdoor fireplace and overlooks spectacular rural views, while the fenced grounds are meticulously landscaped.

Richard Bryan of Fridrich & Clark held the listing on the property. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Rodney Atkins' former Brentwood estate.

See Inside Rodney Atkins' $1.25 Million Brentwood Mansion:

See Inside Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Spectacular Beverly Hills Mansion:

See Inside Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Historic Tennessee Manor Home:

See Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani's Stunning California Mansion

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Amazing New Mansion: