Rodney Crowell pays tribute to his wife of nearly thirty years, Claudia Church, in his new song, "Sometime Thang," which premieres exclusively today via Taste of Country.

"Once upon a time a famous movie star made a move on my girlfriend. The mis-title (and spelling) came to me right away," Crowell recalls.

It didn't turn out quite like the actor might have intended.

"The girlfriend and I have been married over three decades and once in a while the actor shows up in television commercials," Crowell explains.

"No doubt the dude was handsome. But I never thought he was much of an actor. I'm just saying."

Set to a sprightly acoustic guitar track that anchors the song, the lyrics to "Sometime Thang" describe a free spirit — but only the right man gets to see certain sides of her.

"She's a wildwood flower in a red Corvette / Tanya Tucker meets Cate Blanchett / She's stacked like dishes in the kitchen sink / She doesn't give a damn what it is you might think / She's got the blue-green eyes and a hoodoo smile / Pearly white overbite, drive a man wild / Voice like butter when she opens her mouth / Ever since I met her, I been heading down south," Crowell sings in the first verse, setting up a chorus that's as simple as it is effective:

"You can try to make it thunder, you can try to stop the rain / She don't believe in making love to a sometime thang / Sometime thang, sometime thang / She don't believe in making love to a sometime thang."

"Sometime Thang" is set to appear on Crowell's forthcoming album, Airline Highway, which New West Records will release on Aug. 29.

Fans have already heard another track titled "Taking Flight," which Ashley McBryde co-wrote and appears on.

The album also includes appearances from Lukas Nelson, who co-wrote and sings the opening track, “Rainy Days in California,” as well as Blackberry Smoke guitarist Charlie Starr, who sings on “Heaven Can You Help.”

Rebecca and Megan Lovell from Larkin Poe also sing harmony vocals and play slide guitar on multiple tracks.

Crowell is set to make multiple appearances at Americanafest in Nashville from Sept. 9-13 before launching his tour in support of Airline Highway Oct. 1 in Los Angeles. The tour is set to play at the City Winery in New York City, the Heights Theater in Houston, the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago and more.

The Secret Sisters, Thomas Csorba and William Elliott Whitmore will support Crowell on select dates.

Airline Highway is currently available for pre-save and pre-order across a wide variety of digital music providers. Limited colored vinyl, signed CDs and more are also available.

For more information about Rodney Crowell's upcoming tour dates, visit his official tour schedule.