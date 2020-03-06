It's been four years since Joey + Rory’s Joey Feek died after a valiant battle against cancer. She was just 40 years old.

In the years since her death, her husband Rory Feek has continued on — raising the couple's daughter, Indiana, as a single father and even making music when he can, though less often than he did when he was part of a duo. Joey has not been forgotten, either, and her presence is still felt.

Feek's pain over losing his wife is evident in a picture shared with his Instagram followers on March 4 — the four-year anniversary of Joey's passing. It's not clear who snapped a photo that shows Rory having a moment at his wife's graveside, which is in the family plot just outside the Tennessee home the couple once shared.

It's a raw and real look at how life goes on, but pain never leaves after a loved one dies:

Since Rory began his "This Life I Live" blog nearly five years ago now, he has been very candid about his life — then with Joey, now on his own. That's likely to continue on his new television series of the same name, which is set to premiere Sunday (March 8) on the RFD-TV network.

In a promo for the show, Rory can be seen grappling through life's ongoing changes with an ease and a peacefulness that others have come to admire.

According to a recent press release, Rory Feek also has a hand in the new series Muletown in the Round, another new offering from RFD-TV that will tell viewers the true stories of some of country music's most beloved songs