Tuesday (Sept. 9) marked what would have been Joey Feek's 50th birthday.

It's a bittersweet day for those who loved her best. The singer, who was one half of husband-and-wife duo Joey + Rory, died in March 2016.

At the time, she was just 40 years old. In addition to her country star husband Rory Feek, she left behind a 2-year-old daughter named Indiana.

Now, nearly a decade later, little Indiana celebrated her mama's birthday with a visit to her gravesite and carefully arranged flowers next to the cross that bears Joey's name.

Rory shared video of the moment to social media. In the clip, he and Indiana walk side by side to Joey's grave and Rory helps his 11-year-old daughter perfectly arrange her mama's bouquet.

They share some words and moments at the grave, then walk back towards a nearby bench, where they sit with Rory's wife and Indiana's stepmom Rebecca.

At the end of the video, Indiana returns to Joey's grave alone for a moment, planting a kiss on top of her cross.

In the caption of his post, Rory shared some reflections on his life with Joey.

"I feel incredibly grateful for the life with her that I got to be part of," he writes.

"For the amazing music, example and especially the love she left behind...inside our little girl Indiana, in me, and in others," he adds. "Because I knew what love was, I am able to know what love is, and experience the beautiful life and story we are part of now."

How Did Joey Feek Die?

Joey Feek died of complications from cervical cancer.

Read More: Country Singers Who Battled Cancer

She had been battling the illness for the better part of two years at the time of her death. The Feeks shared every step of her journey with fans, documenting Joey's illness on Rory's This Life I Live blog.

Who Is Rory Feek's New Wife, Rebecca?

Rory and Rebecca married in the summer of 2024, and Indiana has been a key part of their love story from the start: Rebecca first got to know the family as Indiana's school teacher.

Read More: Rory Feek Has Found Love Again, Eight Years After Joey's Death

When Rory first shared the news that he'd found love again, he recalled a conversation he and Joey had during her illness, when she told him she wanted him to find love again someday.

"I think she knew then, what it would take me years to learn. That love is bigger than time. Bigger than fear," he concludes. "That love doesn't have to end for it to begin again. And so it has."