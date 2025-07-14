Rory Feek is celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife Rebecca, whom he married in Greycliff, Mont. on July 14, 2024.

Rebecca shared some moments from the couple's anniversary on her Instagram Stories, including a snapshot of a thoughtful gesture that Feek offers her every morning.

"Happy Anniversary to the one who brings me coffee in bed, knowing it's the little things that bring me joy," she writes over an image of her coffee cup as well as a stunning mountain view outside her bedroom window.

She also shared some photos of anniversary cards and gifts from loved ones. One friend was even there in person to make the couple chocolate chip pancakes in celebration of their anniversary.

Rebecca Feek Rory Feek Wedding Anniversary

"Woke up to coffee, gifts and a home cooked breakfast. We have some amazing friends," Rebecca writes.

Rebecca Feek Wedding Anniversary

In one post, she shared a link to the video footage from her and Feek's wedding, describing it as "such an incredibly special and beautiful day," and saying that the ceremony was "filled with so much love and joy."

Rory Feek Rebecca Feek Wedding Anniversary

Based on previous social media posts, it seems that the Feeks are celebrating their anniversary in Montana, the same state where they wed.

Feek first introduced his fans to Rebecca in February 2024.

She was his daughter Indiana's schoolteacher at the one-room schoolhouse on his Tennessee property, and he explained at the time that he knew her peripherally for about five years.

As they spent more time together, love blossomed.

He announced his new love story eight years after the death of his wife Joey, who was also his country music duet partner and Indiana's mother. Joey died after a courageous battle with cervical cancer in 2014, when she was 40 years old and Indiana was just two.

Around the time of Feek and Rebecca's wedding, he shared that when they'd first started talking about marriage, they were worried about how Indiana might adjust to the idea.

But one day, Indiana told Rebecca "Ms. Rebecca, I think you should marry Papa," according to Feek.

"And then Indiana looked at me and said, 'And I told Ms. Rebecca that my Mama's been gone a long time. And if she marries you, maybe she could be my new mother," he writes.

During their wedding ceremony, Feek surprised Rebecca — and the rest of the attendees — with the performance of a new song called "I Do," which he wrote for the occasion.