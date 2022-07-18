Ryan Griffin's acoustic version of "Closing Time" turns the popular track from his new EP into a groovy, end-of-a-summer-night love song. Watch the Lakeside Sessions performance first during this exclusive Taste of Country premiere.

The "Salt, Lime & Tequila" singer cut several Lakeside Sessions videos and has been revealing them throughout July. The "Closing Time" video is set at night, which is appropriate for a message that comes with twist.

"24, 7, 365 / Any time of day, all through the night / No, it's never too late, never too late / For you there ain't no closing time," he sings to wrap the chorus.

Griffin is backed by a three-piece band for this performance of "Closing Time." The same group joined him for an acoustic version of "Salt, Lime & Tequila," released earlier this month. Both can be found on his Slow Down Sunrise EP, available wherever you stream great country music. To date, the EP has more than 10 million streams on Spotify alone. Lifetime, his music has been streamed over 63 million times worldwide.

"Closing Time" is a smiling love song that finds a guy holding nothing back as he gushes on his lover. "My place or yours / It's an open invitation," he sings at the second verse, his voice crying with urgency as he hits, "When the rest of the city is sleeping / We wake up the neighbors and keep it going / Girl you know that for you there ain't no closing time."

It's been a good year for Griffin. In January it was announced that he'd signed a record deal with the country division of Red Street Records, a label formed by Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus.

