Jay DeMarcus — one-third of award-winning country group Rascal Flatts — has announced the launch of his new record label, Red Street Country. A division of DeMarcus and Co-Owner/Chairman Dan Crockett's parent label, Red Street Records, its first signee is country singer-songwriter, Ryan Griffin.

Established in 2018, Red Street Records is home to Christian artists such as Jason Crabb, Avalon and Cade Thompson. Griffin will serve as the label’s flagship country artist.

“As Red Street’s Christian division has continued to grow, it felt like the natural next step was for us to move into the country music space,” DeMarcus shares in a statement. “I am one of the genre’s biggest fans, and it feels like the right time to really hone in on the next generation of country superstars. The team that has come together is beyond my wildest dreams, I can’t wait to get started.”

Griffin is no newcomer in country music. An established artist and previous Warner Music Nashville signee, he has toured with Lady A, Old Dominion and Kelsea Ballerini, and amassed millions of streams with songs like “Right Here Right Now,” “Woulda Left Me Too” and “Going Going Gone.” A SiriusXM Highway Find, Griffin also scored his first Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 in 2015 with Ballerini's single "Dibs,” which he co-wrote.

“Thankful is the only word that comes to mind,” Griffin reflects. “Thankful to have a team that believes in what I’ve been working towards for a decade — thankful that they value family as much as I do — thankful that I get to keep doing what I love — and thankful for all the people that stuck with me thru the ups and downs! Cheers to chasing dreams and never giving up!”

Last year, Griffin’s career shot to new heights when his summertime anthem, “Salt, Lime & Tequila,” went viral on TikTok. The song became such a hit that it paved the way for the Florida native's long-awaited Grand Ole Opry debut in July.

50 Essential 2000s Country Songs: