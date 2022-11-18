Red Street Country artist Ryan Griffin has teamed up with his label’s CEO, Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus, to offer a fresh rendition of “Little Saint Nick.”

The ebullient holiday tune was first released and made famous by the Beach Boys in 1964.

Griffin and DeMarcus’ cover melds the coziness of the festive season with the unmistakable summery pop-country vibes Griffin has been synonymous with. Layered with feel-good guitar riffs and jingle bells, this song will put listeners in the perfect Christmas spirit.

“Well way up North where the air gets cold / There's a tale about Christmas / That you've all been told / And a real famous cat all dressed up in red / And he spends the whole year workin' out on his sled,” Griffin sings with a smile, before breaking into the jolly chorus and professing, “it’s the little Saint Nick” with DeMarcus.

“The holidays are my favorite time of year so I wanted to release a Christmas cover. Being from Florida, I’m used to a warmer Christmas than most people, so covering a song by the Beach Boys just seemed like the perfect move,” the "Salt, Lime & Tequila" singer shares in a press release.

He adds, “I’m also so pumped to have Jay on the song — he’s one of my biggest musical influences and has welcomed me into Red Street Records family. Can’t wait for everyone to hear the track!"

In January 2022, DeMarcus announced the launch of Red Street Country, a division of Red Street Records, with Griffin as its flagship artist. Since signing with the Nashville-based label, Griffin has sent his long-awaited debut single “Salt, Lime & Tequila” to country radio, and released his latest six-song EP, Slow Down Sunrise.

Griffin is currently bringing his music to fans across the country on his Slow Down Sunrise tour. The 25-city trek will conclude in Nashville’s the Basement East on Dec. 10.