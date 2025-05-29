Sadie Robertson Shares Why Jase + Jep Skipped ‘Duck Dynasty Revival’

Duck Dynasty: The Revival kicks off on Sunday (June 1) on A&E, but it won't feature the original cast fans grew to love the first time around.

Neither Jase nor Jep Robertson are a part of this revival series, at least not early on.

In an interview with Sadie Robertson, she touched on why fans won't be seeing her uncles during Season 1 of the new show, and whether or not we should hold out hope to see them in Season 2.

"Season 2 we are actually already filming," she reveals. "There's more cast members from the original show on Season 2."

Sadie breaks down why many OG Duck Dynasty stars are out. It's logistics. Originally, Willie and Korie Robertson ran Duck Commander, the empire that started their fame. Willie's brothers worked at headquarters making duck calls back then (the original show ran 2012-2017), but they've since taken on new endeavors.

The Robertson family's changed dynamic is actually what drew producers to create a new series.

"My mom actually runs a lot of things up here at Duck Commander," Sadie explains of how things operate now, in 2025. "I have my all of my podcast and Live Original team work out of Duck Commander. My brother, John Luke, works for my mom's production company at Duck Commander. My sister manages the whole Duck Commander store, so the next generation works here."

So, Jase and Jep's absence in Season 1 isn't personal — they just no longer work there.

What fans will see is Sadie’s dad, Willie, and his transition into a new stage of life.

"My dad semi-retired, so what does that look like with his new phase of life?” she says with a smile, as if to hint at a plot line. "As a grandpa, traveling ... and so that’s kinda why there’s other reasons why Jase and Jep aren’t on this season."

Sadie Robertson got married in 2019 and has since welcomed two kids. She and her husband Christian are expecting their third soon, as well.

The premiere of Duck Dynasty: The Revival comes on the heels of patriarch Phil Robertson’s death. The 79-year-old died on May 25.

That won't be a prominent feature of Season 1 of the show, since filming had already wrapped. Plus, Phil was never intending on being a part of the reboot.