Songwriter Brad Warren’s Son Sage Michael Dies at 21

Sage Michael Warren — the 21-year-old son of lauded songwriter Brad Warren and his wife Michelle — has died. The family announced the news on Thursday (May 21), via social media.

According to CMT, Sage Michael Warren was born on Sept. 6, 1998. He was a 2017 graduate of Father Ryan High School, a private Catholic school in Nashville at which he played football, baseball and basketball. His cause of death has not been made public, but an obituary shares that he died on Monday (May 18).

An Instagram post on the Warren Brothers' account reveals the news of Sage's death, and announces the details of his visitation and burial, both of which will take place on Saturday (May 23). As Sage's death comes during the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing requirements will be in place during the services.

The Warren family asks that those wishing to make donations in Sage's name consider MusiCares and Porter's Call. The former is the charitable arm of the Recording Academy and helps those in the music community during times of need, while the latter offers counseling and support to artists and their families.

In addition to his parents, Sage is survived by two younger siblings, Quinn Douglas and Jude Fox, as well as his grandparents, Barbara Warren and Donna and Emmett Collins. "He loved his family with all his heart and they loved him and will forever love him in the same way," his obituary states.

Brad Warren and his brother Brett, together known as the Warren Brothers, have been hit songwriters in Nashville since the mid-1990s. Throughout the years, they've written Toby Keith's "Red Solo Cup," Blake Shelton's "Every Time I Hear That Song," Jason Aldean's "We Back" and many more.