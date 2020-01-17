Few western drawls are more menacing than Sam Elliott's, and the actor puts his skills to use on a Super Bowl 2020 commercial for Doritos, a teaser of which dropped on Friday (Jan. 17).

The Ranch star doesn't just show off his ability to command a western-themed production, although that's what it initially seems like he's doing when he strides into a dusty saloon in the video. However, the big ticket comes when he actually recites the lyrics to 2019's biggest hit, Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," which takse on a whole new ominous vibe when recited flatly and without emotion (watch above).

It's not exactly clear how Doritos fit into this entire scenario, but that's what the ad is selling, and who are we to argue? The full clip will, apparently, be seen at Super Bowl LIV, which will take place on Feb. 2 in Miami. No word yet if Lil Nas X will make an appearance in the full commercial, but wouldn't that be great?

Before the big game, however, Nas will be at the 2020 Grammys Jan. 26, where he's nominated for three awards: Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.

"Old Town Road" and its numerous remixes shot Lil Nas X to stardom in the spring, after the song gained an audience on the TikTok app. The singer and rapper and his collaborator, Billy Ray Cyrus, have received a number of awards nominations for the song, and performed "Old Town Road" at a multitude of high-profile events, including CMA Fest and Stagecoach. The song was recently named the 2019 CMA Musical Event of the Year as well.

