Grammy-nominated-singer Sara Evans is gearing up for her latest release: An album of cover songs that will available on May called Copy That.

The album will consist of 13 songs and spans six decades of music, with Evans putting her unique spin on some of the most popular songs in country and pop music. The songs have personal meaning to her, as many of them influenced her life and career. For the other songs on the album, Evans wanted to make the public aware of hidden gems.

Copy That will be Evans first solo project since the "Born to Fly" singer released her 2017 album Words, which received praise from critics and fans upon its release. In 2019, Evans joined musical forces with her daughter Olivia and song Avery for the family's first EP, The Barker Family Band.

Copy That features collaborations with Little Big Town's Phillip Sweet and Old Crow Medicine Show. Evans co-produced the album alongside Jarrad K, who is famous for working with Ruston Kelly, and rock bands Weezer and Goo Good Dolls.

Evans has released the first taste of Copy That with the '70s disco hit "If I Can't Have You" originally by Yvonne Elliman. The song first gained fame for appearing in the movie Saturday Night Fever before the disco group the Bee Gees released it.

Evans' new album Copy That is available for pre-order and will be released on May 15.

Courtesy Photo

Sarah Evans' Copy That Track Listing:

1. "If I Can’t Have You"

2. "Don’t Get Me Wrong"

3. "Come on Eileen"

4. "Crazy Love"

5. "Whenever I Call You Friend" feat. Phillip Sweet

6. "It’s Too Late"

7. "Monday Morning"

8. "All We Ever Do Is Say Goodbye"

9. "I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry" feat. Old Crow Medicine Show

10. 6th Avenue Heartache"

11. "My Sharona"

12. "She’s Got You"

13. "Hard to Say I’m Sorry"