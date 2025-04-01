‘SNL’ Rushed to Replace Morgan Wallen After He Declined to Do Skit

As it turns out, Morgan Wallen was supposed to appear in a sketch during his time on Saturday Night Live on March 29.

It's common for SNL musical guests to take part in a skit or two, and the country singer was offered a cameo in one, but he declined.

Per People, the "I'm the Problem" singer was written into a small role in a pre-taped skit called "Big Dumb Line." After he turned down the part — which included some singing — the show reached out to pop star Joe Jonas to fill the gap.

The sketch was a parody song about living in New York City, where the hot thing to do on the weekend is wait in a line — a big dumb one. Cast members sing the song while waiting in line for anything that has gone viral online, like bagels, pizza and other weird food items that are the talk of the town.

Wallen's part was supposed to be around the 1:45 mark of the video. As the scene turns from a busy New York street to a dark stage, Jonas appears in an all-white outfit.

"Believe in yourself, believe in the line / You deserve this viral Greek yogurt or to try Lisa Rinna's wine / So don't give up / The rewards will be splendid / Did Amelia Earhart give up? / I'm not sure how that ended / But she'd want you to," the pop singer belts out.

What Does Morgan Wallen Say About His SNL Exit?

The news of Wallen turning down a role in the sketch comes shortly after he made headlines for leaving the Saturday Night Live stage early, as credits started rolling at the end of the show.

Sources close to the "Smile" hitmaker's camp tell Variety that he didn't intend to slight the long-running comedy sketch show, and that he did have a good time while filming with the cast.

Those close to Wallen maintain that it was an "'oops' moment that everyone on hand had a laugh about,'" the publication reports.

TMZ further reports that the show's home network, NBC, harbors no ill will toward the country singer-songwriter and would like to work with him again in the future.

