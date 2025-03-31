Morgan Wallen's history with Saturday Night Live hasn't been perfect, but there doesn't appear to be any bad blood between NBC and the country singer.

In fact, the network is open to having Wallen back for another round, even after his abrupt exit from the show just as the credits started rolling on Saturday (March 29).

What Did Morgan Wallen Do on Saturday Night Live?

The "Smile" singer was the musical guest on the sketch comedy show over the weekend, his second-ever appearance. He didn't partake in any sketches, but he sang two songs throughout the show; his current single "I'm the Problem" and an unreleased track, "Just in Case."

As the show concluded and guest host Mikey Madison said goodnight to the crowd, Wallen gave a salute, hugged Madison and then walked off the stage, toward the audience. Traditionally, the cast and guests remain onstage during the credits, hugging one another and chatting.

The country hitmaker appeared to want no part in it, as he walked directly past the camera and out of view with a quick pace. It was a full-on Spongebob Squarepants "Imma head out" meme.

What Does NBC and SNL Think About Morgan Wallen?

Per TMZ, NBC is not upset about Wallen's unexpected departure. A source reveals that the network holds no ill will toward him and would work with him again in the future. In fact, they see his early exit as just an awkward moment.

As for the "Superman" singer's time in the iconic Studio 8H in the days leading up to the show, the source says he not only watched the entire dress rehearsal, but he took in the entire live show, too. He was aware of any jokes that would be made at his expense.

The source goes on to say that the atmosphere on set was friendly, with everyone having a good time. There was no tension between Wallen and the cast.

Whatever the reason for his quick escape, it has left fans divided, with some calling it "weird" and others thinking it was disrespectful.