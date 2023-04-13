School Superintendent’s Letter to Students Before Taylor Swift Concert Is Hilarious, But Not a Joke

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen + more!

Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour is the hottest ticket in America right now, but students in Florida should be warned before they attend her shows in Tampa this weekend.

Addison Davis — superintendent for Hillsborough County Public Schools in Florida — has issued a county-wide memo that has gone viral because it's hilarious, but very serious.

Swift's first show in the area is Thursday night (April 13), and the superintendent wants kids to know he expects to see them in class Friday morning.

In his memo, he highlights Swift song titles as he warns students:

"I understand I am the Anti-Hero here, and Call It What You Want, but You're on Your Own Kid if you think being a Swiftie is a good excuse for missing important instruction." "You know All Too Well you Should've Said No to attending a Thursday night concert. Especially one from an artist who is known for putting on a three-hour AMAZING show. All You Had to Do Was Stay in class. I hope there is not a Blank Space in your seat on Friday morning. It could be a Cruel Summer if you prioritize being a Swiftie over being in class. You Belong with Me, Me! in school."

As much as we all love Swift and her incredible performances, education should always come first, right? The Hillsborough county superintendent makes it clear that school attendance is mandatory, and missing classes for entertainment purposes is not acceptable.

But fear not, Swifties! You can still enjoy the concert Thursday night in Tampa — just be sure you make it to school on Friday!

