Carrigan Shields, the keyboard player for the Scooter Brown Band, has died. The Nashville-based musician died on Monday night (Dec. 30), according to the band's publicist.

Shields' family has opted not to announce a cause of death or share any details of how Shields died. His personal Facebook page has become a place for friends and family members to mourn and share their favorite memories and pictures. According to that Facebook page, Shields was 30 years old.

"It is with a heavy heart we inform everyone that last night, Scooter Brown Band’s keyboard player Carrigan Shields passed away," a statement on the group's Instagram page reads, in part. "We’ve had some great times together over the years."

The social media statement also mentions that his last show was at the Ryman Auditorium, playing the Grand Ole Opry. His final song was "American Son."

"Our condolences to his family and all of his friends who have loved him," the band write. Other members of the Scooter Brown Band are Scott Brown, Matt Bledsoe, Steen Sutherland and Nathan Lockhart. Brown is a Marine and Iraq War veteran who afterward formed his band in Houston.