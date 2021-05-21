Introducing the Secret History of Country Music Podcast

It’s not just history — it’s the secret history of country music’s biggest stars, songs and most notorious outlaws, now as a podcast!

After three dozen video episodes, the Secret History of Country Music series is expanding with the Secret History of Country Music podcast. The introductory episode is live now, but Season 1 officially begins on Monday (May 24) with a look at how Blake Shelton scored a pretty plum gig on NBC's The Voice. It wasn't just good looks and good luck.

Host Adison Haager joins ToC's Billy Dukes for a deep look into some of country's best stories. Eric Church's banishment and Alan Jackson's bravado each get an episode. Bobbie Gentry's disappearing act is another focus during this eight-episode season. It's the first Taste of Country podcast on the Townsquare Media Podcast Network, but not the last. If you enjoy our concise, conversational approach to storytelling, you'll appreciate these inspired looks into country music's most interesting people. This is not just another interview podcast!

Check out the intro episode below and follow the podcast on your favorite platform, Apple, Spotify, Google Play, TuneIn and more. The Secret History of Country Music Podcast will drop on Monday mornings. We're taking orders now for the final few episodes, so feel free to email us at staff@tasteocountry.com or tweet at us at @TasteofCountry.

