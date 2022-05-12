Seth Ennis Says It’s Important to ‘Zoom Out’ Sometimes: ‘Be Where Your Feet Are’

Seth Ennis debuted in country music with the sentimental, piano-led “Woke Up in Nashville,” released from his Mabelle EP, in 2016. Now, six years and a few songs later, Ennis is enjoying a successful career writing for other artists (some of his recent credits include cuts for Chase Rice, Lauren Alaina and Dylan Marlowe) and continuing to forge his own artist journey.

As part of his career, Ennis released his new song, "Hair Ties (I Don’t Wanna)," on April 29. Co-written by Ennis, Geoff Warburton and Matt McVaney, the tune tells the story of a man trying to get over a break up, but little things keep bringing back the memory of his ex — including her hair ties, which he keeps finding in his drawer.

"What’s funny about that song is, originally, the song was just called 'I Don’t Wanna,'" Ennis shared in an exclusive interview with Taste of Country at the recent Key West Songwriters Festival. "Then we were in the studio, and the chorus ends with 'Hair Ties' every time, and my producer was like, 'Dude, what if we called the song 'Hair Ties'? It might just catch eyes a little more.' So, I was like, 'Yeah, I’m down.'"

The song features a modern, almost futuristic country sound, with electronic synths and beats. While Ennis predominately grew up living the Southern lifestyle in Valdosta, Ga., he credits his diverse style to the experience of living other places throughout his childhood.

"I grew up mainly in Valdosta, Ga., in the South, and that’s where all my main experiences of growing up are, but I also grew up as a military kid, so we moved around a ton," he says. "I lived in Japan twice, I lived in D.C. and Florida, so I feel like a lot of my influences, musically, are kind of all over the place. I just wanted to bring that into my artist stuff."

Ennis says he does have a new project in the works that will be "more of a packaged-up thing," but he’s also been enjoying writing and releasing music on his own time for the past few years. This more laissez-faire approach is something that has been important for him in what can be a grueling industry. The singer says he has learned a great deal within the past few years about how to be happy with where he is in his life and career.

"It is such a business where you just want more and want more and want more, and that’s just human nature, right?" he says. "But I think sometimes you have to zoom out and say, 'You know what? If I would have told myself seven years ago when I moved to town that I would be right here being able to put music out, provide for myself and my family and be writing songs with some of my favorite artists, that’s pretty dang cool.'"

"I feel really happy," he adds. "Something I’ve learned is be where your feet are, and this is where I am right now, so I’m just trying to soak it all in."

Ennis has also been busy being a dad to his nearly 8-month-old daughter. He and wife Janna welcomed Georgia, their first child, in September, and he is loving the dad life so far.

"She’s stolen my heart and ripped it in half. It’s been great," he shares. "She’s my little best friend."

