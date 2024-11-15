Readers’ Choice: 11 Sexiest Men in Country Music, Ranked

Let's face it, when it comes to country music, this nation is blessed. Not only do we get to enjoy some of the best songs across the globe, many of the artists who make the music are — we'll just say it — easy on the eyes.

In honor of People's Sexiest Man Alive issue hitting store shelves, we thought we should compile our own list filled with just country artists. However, it would be way too difficult for us to narrow down the vast list of good-looking men in the genre, so we let the experts do it.

You. You're the experts.

What Is People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive?

Since 1985, the pop culture and entertainment giant has been selecting one man who is considered the sexiest in all the land. The man who is picked can be from anywhere — entertainment, sports, politics, social media, etc. Most of the recipients have been actors, but there have been several singers as well.

The winner not only holds the title, but he gets a feature in the magazine and a spot on the cover of the issue. This year's selection is actor John Krasinski. Yes, Jim Halpert from the television show The Office.

The only country artist to hold the title is Blake Shelton, who was crowned in 2017. Did Shelton make the cut on our fan-voted list? You'll have to keep scrolling to find out.

We polled our Taste of Country fans on social media to determine who the sexiest men in country music are. After hundreds of comments, we narrowed the list down to the Top 11.