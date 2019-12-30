We've explored the 10 biggest hits of 2019, but what about the great country songs that never got the chance? These songs are tear-jerkers, memory-makers and soul-squeezers, but if you only listened to Top 40 radio this year, you may have never caught wind of any of them.

Kacey Musgraves makes this list twice. Also find legends like Toby Keith and Brooks & Dunn and newcomers like Tucker Beathard and Tenille Townes. Taste of Country Staff sifted through each single released to radio in 2019, skimmed back through our favorite albums and dove deep into digital streaming playlists to dust off gems left in the dust of monsters like "God's Country" and "Beer Never Broke My Heart." A song that still has a shot for 2020 was not considered (we see you working, Ryan Hurd), and songs that reached the Top 20 were deemed successful enough to omit from the conversation.

That still leaves plenty of great country music from Walker Hayes, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton and a man whose name popped up again and again when we polled fans on Twitter. This list of 10 songs that should have been hits is not ranked, but you are encouraged to click and listen one more time before turning the page to a new year.

See 10 Songs That Really Should Have Been Hits in 2019: