Stagecoach 2022 Lineup Announcement & On Sale

The wait is finally over, Stagecoach is back in the saddle and the party is ON!

Festival dates are set for April 29 - May 1, 2022, so set your alarms to grab your passes, on sale starting this Friday, July 16 at 10AM PDT. Don’t snooze on this one!

In addition to the stellar headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs - returning for 2022 are fresh finds on the SiriusXM Spotlight Stage, Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse, Diplo’s Late Night in Palomino and Nikki Lane’s Stage Stop Marketplace. New to the festival are California’s homegrown, Compton Cowboys and more to be announced!

Take advantage of the payment plan to divide your order into the lowest monthly payments. Mosey over here to view payment plan breakdowns.

For festival pass information and more, head to stagecoachfestival.com.