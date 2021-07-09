Cody Johnson’s ‘Dear Rodeo’ Documentary Earns Theatrical Release

Cody Johnson fans can soon see his life story play out on the silver screen. Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story will make its way to movie theaters in early August.

The documentary, directed by Shaun Silva, chronicles Johnson's path from a rodeo career to one in country music, and how the former prepared him for the latter. In addition to Johnson, the film features interviews with Johnson's wife Brandi, producer Trent Willmon and fellow country artist Reba McEntire, as well as Johnson's pastor and high school teachers.

"The film goes deeper than an autobiography, sharing more than just Johnson’s story. It’s a love letter to everyone who has had to abandon a dream in order to find true purpose," a press release explains. Dear Rodeo begins at Johnson's first bull-riding attempts, which took place while he was in high school, and includes never-before-seen footage of his early onstage experiences and numerous rodeos.

"I think, oftentimes, a cowboy isn't something you do, as much as it is who you really are inside," Johnson reflects.

Dear Rodeo is named after Johnson's song of the same name, from 2019's Ain't Nothin' to It. McEntire, also a former rider, recorded a duet version of the track with him that was released in 2020.

Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story will open in theaters on Aug. 10. Tickets for the limited screenings will go on sale to the general public beginning July 14, but a fan pre-sale will begin on July 13. Find full details at CodyJohnsonFilm.com.

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

