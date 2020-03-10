Organizers of the Stagecoach and Coachella music festivals that are slated to take place in California in April are considering moving both festivals to October over concerns about the Coronavirus, according to a new report.

According to Billboard, promoter Goldenvoice is considering moving the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival to the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16. The rock, pop, hip-hop and EDM festival is currently set for the weekends of April 10 and 17 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., and organizers are concerned that officials in Riverside County, where the annual event takes place, will pull the permit for the festival in April after three more cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in the county on Monday (March 9).

The 2020 Stagecoach Festival is set for April 24-26 in Indio, with headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church. Organizers are eyeing the weekend of Oct. 23 for the country festival.

Billboard reports that promoters have been in talks with officials and talent agents since Sunday (March 8), as April seems less and less likely amid growing concerns over the virus outbreak. The negotiations involve hundreds of artists and their teams, and while it's unlikely all of the artists who are confirmed for April will be able to accommodate the proposed schedule changes, since artists are often busy touring in the fall and winter, they're hopeful that enough of the bigger-name artists will still be on board to move the events forward.

Promoters are hoping to know by mid-week if the new proposed October dates will be viable. If not, then it's likely that both Coachella and Stagecoach will be canceled in 2020, according to Billboard's sources.

The news comes just days after the 2020 SXSW festival in Austin was canceled on Friday (March 6) amid concerns over the Coronavirus outbreak. A number of high-profile music events all over the world have also been canceled as the virus impacts financial markets and disrupts trade.

USA Today reports that the number of deaths worldwide from Coronavirus has now topped 4,000, and there are 26 deaths confirmed in the United States.