Zac Brown Band have scrapped their spring tour plans amid coronavirus concerns, becoming the first country group to cancel or postpone multiple North American dates in 2020.

The spring leg of the Owl Tour has been postponed, with new dates not yet announced. This includes all tour dates through the group's April 25 show in Nashville. That's 13 total tour dates, as the band has already honored five dates on a tour that began in February.

On social media, the Zac Brown Band explained that their decision was made out of caution and due to increasing public health concerns.

"This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority," a note reads. "We ask that our fans retain their tickets as they will be honored on the new dates. At this time, our 'Roar With The Lions' Summer 2020 tour dates (commencing in May) will be performed as planned. Thank you for your understanding."

Rockers Pearl Jam were among the first to cancel an entire tour due to health concerns, but several American festivals have been scrapped or postponed in the last week, including SXSW and Tin Pan South. Coachella and Stagecoach are expected to be delayed, perhaps to October.

Internationally, festivals like C2C Festival in Europe have seen American acts including Old Dominion pull out. Home Free have had to cancel several shows due to coronavirus. As of Tuesday afternoon, less that 800 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the United States, but the number has jumped by a multiple of 10 since the beginning of the month.