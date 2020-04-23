These Country Kids Look Just Like Their Famous Parents

The children of country stars don't always resemble their famous parents. Most are a pleasing mix of both mom and dad. Some don't look like either one. But these seven sets of country singers and their children are apples who truly did not fall far from the tree.

Scroll through to see the pictures, which include Faith Hill and one-third of Lady Antebellum. Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett you may have forgotten about, because the kids have grown up and stepped out of the spotlight, or into their own spotlight.

Are we missing any? Which country kiddo looks exactly like his or her famous mom or dad?

All three of Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's daughters look like her, but this photo with twins Betsy and Emory really shows it off.

Jason Aldean captioned it best with "Irish triplets." It's all about the eyes with this trio of the superstar and his babies, Navy and Memphis.