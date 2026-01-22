Stephen Wilson Jr. joined me on Taste of Country Nights where we got to talking about his first major send to country radio, his new song called "Gary."

"Gary" is a dramatic blue collar anthem that is poised to take over country radio with its dramatic storytelling that is infused with Wilson Jr.'s one-of-a-kind voice and unique perspective.

I was shocked by the answer I was given by Wilson Jr. when I asked what was the inspiration for the new song.

Warning: It involves mention of the death of a child under 18.

"Well, it was inspired and started with a tragedy, really," he said. "I was driving down a highway and I saw this memorial billboard on the side of the highway it said 'In Memory of Gary.'"

Get our free mobile app

Wilson continued explaining the exact visual he saw that day. "It had a picture of a young man that was probably in high school, maybe 16 years-old, who most likely died on that highway."

He continued, "It broke my heart to see it, there were trees growing all around it, it had this strong visual impact on me and I couldn't help but say out loud, 'There ain't a lot of boys named Gary these days.'"

Read More: [EXCLUSIVE]: Stephen Wilson Jr. Reveals The Hearty Advice Eric Church Gave Him

Wilson, a "recovering microbiologist," as he says, who has basically a 5.8 liter V10 supercharged brain, continued with the meaning of his new track, "Gary."

"You never see any 16 year-old Gary's," he repeats. "I was like 'Man, I bet that kid could fix anything because every Gary I know back home, they are just good at fixing stuff, I don't know why, it kind of comes from the name.'"

From that, the song came to fruition.

Who is Stephen Wilson Jr.?

Stephen Wilson Jr. had his breakout moment in country music at the 2025 CMA Awards where he gave a jaw-dropping performance of "Stand By Me" that had us all talking for days after.

He is signed to Big Loud records as his primary recording label. He signed with Big Loud in 2023, releasing his debut double album Søn of Dad through them and continuing to put out his music under that label.

Let's take a look at what some of your favorite country artists require backstage when on the road.