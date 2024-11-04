The Most Decorated Christian Artist Is Now a Grand Ole Opry Member

Steven Curtis Chapman is the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. The Christian artist was inducted by Lady A on Sunday (Nov. 3), a moment he described as "unbelievable."

"Unbelievable," he said, holding his trophy. "More than we can ask or imagine, God has promised. I know that it doesn't alway feel like and look like this moment, but I really do believe that verse is true."

"God has so much more for us and sometimes we get to see it in very tangible and real ways, like standing in this circle tonight," he added.

Chapman took a moment to note the heralded circle on the Opry stage, relating it to a verse in the Bible that speaks to God's unwavering presence in our lives as he goes behind and before us on our journeys.

The singer then thanked everyone who has been there for him throughout his career.

"It's been an incredible privilege," he said. "So many of you tonight in this room have been a part of that journey. So many. And I am so grateful for my family and friends. People who have prayed for us, lifted us up, walked alongside us in the good and the bad and the ugly."

Who Is Steven Curtis Chapman?

Chapman has been making music for over three decades after launching his career in 1987 with his debut album First Hand. Since then he has been awarded 59 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards and won five Grammys for his work.

He has also racked up 50 No. 1 singles. Chapman has sold more than 16 million albums with 10 Platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America. He has a rich history with the Opry, too: He worked at Opryland in 1981 and made his debut on that stage in 1982.