The Crocodile Hunter’s Son is All Grown Up + Looking for Love

As he carries on his famous father's legacy of wildlife conservation, Robert Irwin says he's hoping to find love along the way.

The 21-year-old son of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin recently made headlines for his ad campaign with underwear brand Bonds, wearing nothing but boxer briefs and a collection of reptile and spider friends.

Now, Robert is opening up about his love life to Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm single and absolutely 100 percent open to finding my person," he says.

"My family are always giving me relationship advice," Robert adds.

The Irwins are a tight-knit bunch who work together to continue their family's wildlife preservation mission: Robert's mom Terri Irwin appeared alongside her star husband in his TV show and specials, and Bindi Irwin, Robert's sister, is an advocate for wildlife, too.

Bindi has also publicly opened up about her long battle with endometriosis.

She took fans along for the journey as she underwent surgery to address her condition in 2023.

Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell are also parents to four-year-old daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Bindi frequently shares social media posts about how she's incorporating little Grace into her late father's passion for wildlife.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Robert said that he thinks Steve Irwin would be "pretty stoked" about how the family is continuing his conservation efforts, and about his underwear photo shoot with Bonds.

"I love carrying on my dad's legacy," he says. "I wanna do that in my own way.

"He hit life at 100 percent, and that's something that I wanna do in my life," Robert continues. "I thought, 'What would Dad do?' And he would just go, 'Right, let's go.' And so, I was just all in. I hope to make him proud."

Steve Irwin died on Sept. 4, 2006, while filming an underwater documentary in the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Queensland, Australia. He died after a stingray's barb pierced his chest, thoracic wall and heart.