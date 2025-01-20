Bindi Irwin Cried ‘Happy Tears’ Over This Health Milestone

Bindi Irwin is celebrating a big health win, almost two years after undergoing surgery to address her endometriosis.

Irwin — who is a wildlife activist and the daughter of Crocodile Hunter legend Steve Irwin — recently went on a 10-mile-plus hike with her husband Chandler Powell, crossing over three mountains and taking in some breathtaking scenery in the process.

That's a big milestone for Irwin, who has struggled for years with debilitating pain related to her condition. For much of her life, her endometriosis made a long hike like this one impossible.

"My first big hike in YEARS since endometriosis took away so much," she writes on social media, sharing a few photos to celebrate her accomplishment.

"I cried quite a few happy tears," she continues. "Endless gratitude in my heart ... I'll remember this day forever."

Irwin has been open about her battle with endometriosis ever since she underwent surgery in early 2023.

After her operation, she said she'd spent the better part of a decade dealing with "insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea." Her medical team found "37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst" during the procedure.

She also expressed hope for the future as she worked toward a pain-free life.

Endometriosis can complicate fertility, and Irwin has also publicly shared gratitude for her young daughter, Grace Warrior. She also reminded fans how important it is to be tactful when speaking to others about their family planning.

"Please be gentle & pause before asking me (or any woman) when we'll be having more children," she said. "After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family's miracle."