Sandwich Fraud! If You’ve Eaten at Subway, They Might Owe You Money

A major issue has come to light regarding Subway restaurants, and it delivers a direct blow to every sandwich lover across America.

A class-action lawsuit has officially been filed against the large chain for false advertisement, in a sense. Let's break it down here.

When Subway runs their TV commercials, they do what most places do and make the sandwich and food look perfect and usually larger than life.

This is not sitting well with American consumers when it comes most specifically to their ad for their steak and cheese sandwich. The lawsuit says that the sandwich giant "materially overstates" the amount of meat in visual ads for sandwiches.

This comes at a time where Americans are already sensitive about their spending, and with the current prices to eat at restaurants, people want their money's worth.

This whole class-action suit stems from one individual who was not a fan of the steak and cheese sandwich she purchased in New York recently.

Anna Tollison of New York City said she paid $7.61 for a steak and cheese sandwich at a local Subway, not realizing Subway's ads showed a sandwich containing at least 200 percent more meat than she and other consumers would receive.

Most times, people will just be displeased and not return to the location, but Tollison took it one step further and opened the flood gates for others to join in the complaint, to hopefully make it louder.

Oh, Tollison didn't stop at the small steak and cheese. The lawsuit also attacks the cheesy garlic steak sandwich, among others.

Subway has been under fire the past few years for their meat quality and freshness, thus causing them to make major changes and slice meat on site. This is certainly not going to help their reputation.

Buckle up! This could get interesting, as Subway has over 37,000 locations across the world.

The lawsuit also has its own set of receipts. It includes social media posts from various Subway customers who are also complaining about the amount of meat received compared to what was advertised.

This cheesy situation is about to get a lot juicier as customers take a bite out of Subway — and not their sandwiches this time.

