Sunny Sweeney turned to social media to reveal that she has had to cancel a planned tour date after an alleged drunk driver plowed into her equipment trailer and damaged her transport van.

The Texas-based country star turned to Instagram on Friday (June 13) to share a picture of her equipment trailer, which has been struck by a car that is laying on its side in the street.

"Well, I am just not shocked by anything, anymore," the "From a Table Away" singer begins her post.

"Our tour has been interrupted by a woman choosing to drive drunk and plow into our trailer last night, totaling our trailer out. We left it in Newport and now have all the gear and people and merch in the van with us," she adds.

Sweeney goes on to say that the van that transports her and her band now has a "huge hole in the back where the trailer went and pierced the whole back door," so the "bumper is broken off and the sensors aren't working."

Sweeney played a gig in Newport, Ky., on Thursday (June 12), and she and her band were able to make it to another show on Friday in Illinois, though they were "driving on what we think is a bent frame and limping to the gig."

She had to cancel a planned show for Tulsa, Okla., on Sunday (June 15), however.

"Unfortunately, driving 8 hours there and 10 home to play Tulsa just isn't gonna be able to happen. I'm so sorry. So sorry. So sorry. I just don't have any more options but to go home and get this taken care of Monday morning," she writes.

Sweeney released her debut album, Heartbreaker's Hall of Fame, in 2006, but it wasn't until her sophomore album, 2011's Concrete, that she scored a commercial breakthrough. "From a Table Away" reached No. 10, followed by "Staying's Worse Than Leaving" (No. 38) and "Drink Myself Single" (No. 36).

Her most recent album is 2022's Married Alone. Sweeney's next album, Rhinestone Requiem, is due in August.

According to her official tour calendar, Sweeney's next show is set to take place at City Winery in Atlanta on June 25, followed by a performance at Eric Church's Nashville venue, Chief's on Broadway, on June 27.

