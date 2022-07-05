Morgan Wade, Sunny Sweeney and American Aquarium Among 2023 Mile 0 Fest Performers

David McClister

Morgan Wade, Sunny Sweeney and American Aquarium are among the acts set to perform at Mile 0 Fest next year.

Additional performers included on the festival's 2023 lineup include Randy Rogers Band, Wade Bowen, Jack Ingram, Kaitlin Butts, Muscadine Bloodline, Kylie Frey, Band of Heathens, Mike & the Moonpies, Jamie Lin Wilson and Jason Eady. Additional performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The event will return to Key West, Fla. for four days of incredible music, running from Jan. 24-28. Festival packages and individual passes will go on sale this Friday, July 8.

Mile 0 Fest
The festival, which highlights talent from the Americana and Red Dirt genres, will celebrate its sixth year with special showcases, song swaps and jam sessions that music fans can't see anywhere else.

"The fact that we’re coming into the 6th year of this festival is really astounding, but this reality is not owed to some secret sauce or a stroke of luck,” Kyle Carter, Founder & CEO of Mile 0 Fest, says in a statement. "Our history of success is due to three simple elements…incredible fans, the greatest bands and artists and one world-class destination city."

You can find additional information about ticketing options, performers and vendors at Mile 0 Fest by visiting the festival's official website.

Mile 0 Fest 2023 Performers:

Adam Hood
American Aquarium
Bri Bagwell
Cody Canada & The Departed
Corb Lund
Courtney Patton
Dalton Domino
Drew Kennedy
Ian Munsick
Jack Ingram
Jamie Lin Wilson
Jason Eady
Jesse Daniel
Jesse Lynn Madera
John Fullbright
Josh Grider
Kaitlin Butts
Kayla Ray
Kevin Fowler
Kyle Frey
Lauren Morrow
Lucas Jagneaux & The Roadshow
Max & Heather Stalling
Micky & The Motorcars
Midnight River Choir
Mike & The Moonpies
Morgan Wade
Muscadine Bloodline
Pat Green
Randy Rogers Band
RC & The Ambers
Red Dirt Rangers
Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
Roger Creager
Shane Smith & The Saints
Sunny Sweeney
The Band of Heathens
The Damn Quails
The Great Divide
The Red Clay Strays
Them Dirty Roses
Wade Bowen
Walt & Tina Wilkins
Willy Braun

