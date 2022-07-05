Morgan Wade, Sunny Sweeney and American Aquarium Among 2023 Mile 0 Fest Performers

Morgan Wade, Sunny Sweeney and American Aquarium are among the acts set to perform at Mile 0 Fest next year.

Additional performers included on the festival's 2023 lineup include Randy Rogers Band, Wade Bowen, Jack Ingram, Kaitlin Butts, Muscadine Bloodline, Kylie Frey, Band of Heathens, Mike & the Moonpies, Jamie Lin Wilson and Jason Eady. Additional performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The event will return to Key West, Fla. for four days of incredible music, running from Jan. 24-28. Festival packages and individual passes will go on sale this Friday, July 8.

Mile 0 Fest

The festival, which highlights talent from the Americana and Red Dirt genres, will celebrate its sixth year with special showcases, song swaps and jam sessions that music fans can't see anywhere else.

"The fact that we’re coming into the 6th year of this festival is really astounding, but this reality is not owed to some secret sauce or a stroke of luck,” Kyle Carter, Founder & CEO of Mile 0 Fest, says in a statement. "Our history of success is due to three simple elements…incredible fans, the greatest bands and artists and one world-class destination city."

You can find additional information about ticketing options, performers and vendors at Mile 0 Fest by visiting the festival's official website.

Mile 0 Fest 2023 Performers:



Adam Hood

American Aquarium

Bri Bagwell

Cody Canada & The Departed

Corb Lund

Courtney Patton

Dalton Domino

Drew Kennedy

Ian Munsick

Jack Ingram

Jamie Lin Wilson

Jason Eady

Jesse Daniel

Jesse Lynn Madera

John Fullbright

Josh Grider

Kaitlin Butts

Kayla Ray

Kevin Fowler

Kyle Frey

Lauren Morrow

Lucas Jagneaux & The Roadshow

Max & Heather Stalling

Micky & The Motorcars

Midnight River Choir

Mike & The Moonpies

Morgan Wade

Muscadine Bloodline

Pat Green

Randy Rogers Band

RC & The Ambers

Red Dirt Rangers

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

Roger Creager

Shane Smith & The Saints

Sunny Sweeney

The Band of Heathens

The Damn Quails

The Great Divide

The Red Clay Strays

Them Dirty Roses

Wade Bowen

Walt & Tina Wilkins

Willy Braun