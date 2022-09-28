Morgan Wade Earns a Headline Slot With 2023 No Signs of Slowing Down Tour
Morgan Wade is still a relatively new name in country music, but she's already setting off on her first headlining tour in 2023. The singer has announced the No Signs of Slowing Down Tour, kicking off February 24 in Louisville, Ky.
The tour features 31 dates, hitting cities such as New York, Denver, Seattle, Phoenix, Dallas and Nashville before wrapping up in Richmond, Va., on April 16. Wade will bring along a rotating cast of openers, including Kyle Kelly, Kaitlin Butts, Nate Fredrick and Meg McRee. The singer shared the news, and her excitement, in a post on social media.
"Been a long time coming — I’m finally going to headline my first tour," she writes alongside a photo with the tour dates. "I’m excited to show y’all what the boys and I can do. Most of all thank you to all the fans that make something like this possible for me to do."
The tour follows the success of her debut single, "Wilder Days," released last year. The Virginia-born singer also recently starred in a music video for Kip Moore's "If I Was Your Lover," and she later added her vocals to a new version of the tune. She took home the Americana Music Award for Emerging Act of the Year at the September 14 awards ceremony.
Tickets and VIP experiences for the tour go on sale Friday, Sept. 30, at 10AM local time. More information can be found on Wade's website.
Morgan Wade's 2023 No Signs of Slowing Down Tour Dates:
Feb. 24 — Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners Music Hall
Feb. 25 — Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar
Feb. 26 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
March 1 — New York City, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom
March 2 — Cambridge, Mass. @ The Sinclair
March 3 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ World Cafe Live
March 4 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom
March 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ El Club
March 7 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-Fi
March 8 — Madison, Wisc. @ Majestic Theatre
March 10 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live
March 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line
March 12 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s
March 14 — Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater
March 15 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room
March 17 — Columbia Falls, Mont. @ The Coop
March 18 — Seattle, Wa @ The Neptune Theatre
March 19 — Portland, Ore. @ Aladdin Theater
March 21 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore
March 23 — Los Angeles, Calif @ Troubadour
March 24 — Paso Robles, Calif. @ BarrelHouse Brewing Co.
March 25 — Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Lobero Theatre
March 26 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom
March 28 — Santa Fe, N.M. @ Meow Wolf
March 30 — Houston, Texas @ Heights Theater
March 31 — Austin, Texas @ Historic Scoot Inn
April 1 — Dallas, Texas @ The Kessler Theater
April 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
April 14 — Atlanta, Ga. 2 Buckhead Theatre
April 15 — Asheville, N.C. @ The Grey Eagle
April 16 — Richmond, Va. @ The National