Morgan Wade Earns a Headline Slot With 2023 No Signs of Slowing Down Tour

Morgan Wade is still a relatively new name in country music, but she's already setting off on her first headlining tour in 2023. The singer has announced the No Signs of Slowing Down Tour, kicking off February 24 in Louisville, Ky.

The tour features 31 dates, hitting cities such as New York, Denver, Seattle, Phoenix, Dallas and Nashville before wrapping up in Richmond, Va., on April 16. Wade will bring along a rotating cast of openers, including Kyle Kelly, Kaitlin Butts, Nate Fredrick and Meg McRee. The singer shared the news, and her excitement, in a post on social media.

"Been a long time coming — I’m finally going to headline my first tour," she writes alongside a photo with the tour dates. "I’m excited to show y’all what the boys and I can do. Most of all thank you to all the fans that make something like this possible for me to do."

The tour follows the success of her debut single, "Wilder Days," released last year. The Virginia-born singer also recently starred in a music video for Kip Moore's "If I Was Your Lover," and she later added her vocals to a new version of the tune. She took home the Americana Music Award for Emerging Act of the Year at the September 14 awards ceremony.

Tickets and VIP experiences for the tour go on sale Friday, Sept. 30, at 10AM local time. More information can be found on Wade's website.

Morgan Wade's 2023 No Signs of Slowing Down Tour Dates:

Feb. 24 — Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners Music Hall

Feb. 25 — Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar

Feb. 26 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

March 1 — New York City, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom

March 2 — Cambridge, Mass. @ The Sinclair

March 3 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ World Cafe Live

March 4 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom

March 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

March 7 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-Fi

March 8 — Madison, Wisc. @ Majestic Theatre

March 10 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live

March 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

March 12 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s

March 14 — Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

March 15 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room

March 17 — Columbia Falls, Mont. @ The Coop

March 18 — Seattle, Wa @ The Neptune Theatre

March 19 — Portland, Ore. @ Aladdin Theater

March 21 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore

March 23 — Los Angeles, Calif @ Troubadour

March 24 — Paso Robles, Calif. @ BarrelHouse Brewing Co.

March 25 — Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Lobero Theatre

March 26 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

March 28 — Santa Fe, N.M. @ Meow Wolf

March 30 — Houston, Texas @ Heights Theater

March 31 — Austin, Texas @ Historic Scoot Inn

April 1 — Dallas, Texas @ The Kessler Theater

April 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

April 14 — Atlanta, Ga. 2 Buckhead Theatre

April 15 — Asheville, N.C. @ The Grey Eagle

April 16 — Richmond, Va. @ The National