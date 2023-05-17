Morgan Wade Announces Sophomore Album, ‘Psychopath’

Morgan Wade is ready for the next chapter in her musical journey. The singer, who debuted on country radio with "Wilder Days" in 2021, has revealed details about her second studio album, Psychopath.

The album will feature 13 new tracks and will come out on Aug. 25 via Sony Music Nashville. Wade says the project illustrates who she is as an artist at this current moment.

"Regardless of what people say about Psychopath, I’m proud because I feel like it showcases where I’m at with my sophomore album," Wade says via press release. "I have no choice but to be authentic. And I have to feel what I feel. And right now, I’m really feeling the music."

Wade will give fans a taste of the new record with the release of the title track on Friday, May 19. She shared a short clip of the tune on social media on Wednesday — she says the song may not be what one would expect from the title.

"When you look at the title, you don’t assume that’s a love song. But it is," she notes. "I kinda dig that."

Wade's 10-track debut album was released via Thirty Tigers on March 19, 2021. She later released a deluxe version featuring six additional songs, and she has shared various other releases in the past two years, including The Night Part 1 & 2.

Wade has been a featured artist on music by Kip Moore and Diplo.

The newcomer kicked off her 2023 touring schedule with her No Signs of Slowing Down Tour, and she is currently on her the Crossing State Lines (and Oceans!) Acoustic Tour, finishing out May in the U.K. and Ireland.

Wade has a European tour planned for August and September.

Country Music's 30 Most Powerful Women Ever: